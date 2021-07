If The Coca-Cola Company hadn’t introduced “New Coke” in the year 1985, this might not be as big a deal. But because of the monster kerfuffle that was New Coke and Coca-Cola Classic, an announcement this week of a change to Coke Zero has fans up in arms. Some fans, that is. It’s entirely possible that the first major reports on this situation have affected the situation as much as the first fans posting wild responses on social media sites.