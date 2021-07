The Steelers have some choices to make when it comes to Najee Harris’s workload. Here’s how he should be used on his rookie contract. The whole offseason, fans had a trustworthy suspicion that the Steelers were going to take a running back as early as the first round in the 2021 NFL Draft. After finishing dead last in the league in both rushing yards and attempts last season, both head coach Mike Tomlin and team president Art Rooney II were adamant about fixing the issues on the ground before the following season.