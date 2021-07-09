Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Brown The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Meredosia. Illinois River at La Grange LD. Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at La Grange LD. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.2 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday was 24.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 22.0 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Extensive wetland acreage south of La Grange begins flooding. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Illinois River La Grange LD 23.0 24.2 Fri 10 am 23.7 23.5 23.3 23.0 22.4