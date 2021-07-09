Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Northern Ware, Pierce by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 21:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Northern Ware; Pierce SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE...ATKINSON NORTHERN WARE AND NORTHWESTERN CLINCH COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM EDT * At 949 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Pearson, moving east at 35 mph. * Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Waycross, Pearson, Willacoochee, Argyle, Boggy Bay, Pebble Hill, Jamestown, Manor, Cogdell and Braganza.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0