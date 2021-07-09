Cancel
Pike County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Meredosia. Illinois River at La Grange LD. Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Valley City. * Until Thursday evening. * At 10:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CDT Friday was 15.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 13.6 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, The road to Norbut Fish and Wildlife area is flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Valley City 14.0 15.6 Fri 10 am 15.2 15.1 14.9 14.6 14.0

