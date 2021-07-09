Flood Warning issued for Morgan, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Morgan; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Meredosia. Illinois River at La Grange LD. Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Meredosia. * Until early Monday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.8 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Thursday was 17.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 14.8 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, City of Meredosia plugs storm sewer outlets. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Illinois River Meredosia 17.0 17.8 Thu 8 pm 17.6 17.2 16.7 16.1 15.5