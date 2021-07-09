Cancel
Addison County, VT

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Grand Isle; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland Widespread Rain To Affect Eastern New York and Western Vermont At 945 PM, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated an area of moderate to locally heavy rain moving across the Adirondacks and into the New York side of the Champlain Valley. This rain will continue to spread eastward into western Vermont through midnight tonight. Rainfall rates up to 1 inch per hour have been reported with this activity, with potential rainfall amounts of 1 inch through midnight. Gusty winds up to 30 mph will also be possible. Localized flooding of poor drainage areas and ponding of water on roadways will be possible as this rain moves through the area. Motorists are urged to use caution this evening. Slow down and remain alert for rapidly changing road conditions. Never drive across a flooded road.

alerts.weather.gov

