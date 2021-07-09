Cancel
National City, CA

Friends speak out about Uber driver who was stabbed to death

By Jennifer Kastner
ABC 10 News KGTV
 11 days ago
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - On Thursday afternoon, friends of the Uber driver who was stabbed to death came to lay candles and flowers next to the street where the attack happened on Tuesday in National City.

“She was just full of life. She had plans,” said Beatrice Garcia, who is also an Uber driver.

Garcia said that she had been friends with 58-year-old Raquel Spohn Wehber for years. Other friends of hers, who are also Uber drivers, told ABC 10News that they are now fearful of driving.

According to police, Spohn Wehber was working for Uber at the time of her murder.

Officers said that a call came in about a woman being assaulted inside a car. When they arrived, she was found stabbed to death.

The suspect is a 17-year-old girl who was reportedly was seen running away and was later detained in a nearby backyard. She's been booked on suspicion of murder. The relationship between the girl and the driver is unknown.

Spohn Wehber's family told ABC 10News that they are frustrated and want answers.

Garcia said that she was a married mother of two and just became a grandmother. “Whenever you needed something, she was always there. She was a happy person,” added Garcia.

Detectives are getting a search warrant for the Uber account so that they can learn more about the girl who is suspected in the attack.

A spokesperson for Uber sent the following statement.

“The senseless and brutal crime that took the life of Raquel Spohn Wehber is heartbreaking and our thoughts are with her family. We stand ready to work with law enforcement on their investigation.”

