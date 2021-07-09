Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

What should AZ have in the infrastructure plan?

By Craig Smith
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDPPX_0arbpMwY00

The Federal Government is working on a plan to spend about a trillion dollars to repair crumbling roads and bridges, boost internet access and upgrade a lot of the systems that make our modern life possible. Today Senator Mark Kelly asked local officials what they want to see in that plan.

Congress is about to spend a lot of money on infrastructure---the basic systems that help our country function. But which projects will be the best for Southern Arizona?

Better roads are one type of infrastructure most people would recognize. They support the economy and help people and products get where they need to be. But infrastructure includes projects like water systems to assure an adequate supply of clean water for people, crops and industry.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly has been listening to local leaders about the projects they’d like to see happen here.

He says besides they also want to see improvements to the ports of entry that boost the economy by allowing an efficient flow of trade back and forth from Mexico.

“One of the things that surprised me that came up more than once: Amtrak, getting a commuter Amtrak, the ability to go from here to Phoenix on a commuter train that requires an infrastructure improvement not exactly here, but closer to Phoenix with a spur that goes into downtown.”

The infrastructure plan developed by the White House and a group of Senators calls for a Trillion dollars in spending over eight years.

There will be competition over where the money goes, as advocates work to get the full House and Senate to approve the plan but Senator Kelly says he’s confident help for America’s critical infrastructure will get through.

“There are always bumps in the road, when you're trying to do stuff as big as fixing our nation's infrastructure, we all realize, I'll tell you what 100 United States senators will agree that we have failing infrastructure and we need to do something about it.”

Comments / 1

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Critical Infrastructure#Amtrak#Water Systems#The Federal Government#The White House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Tech industry groups back bipartisan infrastructure plan

Tech industry groups on Friday urged lawmakers to support the infrastructure framework negotiated by President Biden and a bipartisan group of senators. Ten groups representing U.S. tech firms, including the Chamber of Progress and the Internet Association, sent a letter to members of Congress showing their support for the $1.2 trillion deal.
Energy Industryenergynews.us

Clean electricity standard makes it into Democrats’ infrastructure plan

POLITICS: Senate Democrats reveal that a clean electricity standard and a mandate to halve carbon emissions by 2030 will be included in their budget reconciliation bill, among other party priorities missing from a bipartisan infrastructure package. (The Hill, Axios) ALSO:. • U.S. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he’s “very,...
Maryland Statemocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days. On June 15th, Governor Hogan announced that the state of emergency due to COVID-19 would be lifted effective July 1st. Last week on July 12th, Governor Hogan renewed the state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency in a proclamation, which you can view here. There were no press releases or public announcements from the Governor’s office regarding the state of emergency, which lead to speculation as to why it was reinstated.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
ProtestsNewsweek

Matt Gaetz Hits Out at Protesters As Rally With Marjorie Taylor Greene Cut

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) hit out at protesters after his and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) California rally was canceled, forcing them to hold a press conference outside. The controversial Republican duo hit out against the Left and praised an "America First" agenda after multiple venues stopped them from hosting...
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US renews 'public health emergency' declaration due to Covid-19 pandemic

(CNN) — The United States remains under a state of "public health emergency" due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday, US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra signed a renewal of the determination that a "public health emergency" exists due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The determination was...
Texas StateNewsweek

Lambda COVID Variant Detected in Texas Hospital

As it noticed a "spike" in the number of COVID-19 patients, a Texas hospital has reported its first case of the Lambda variant on Monday. A patient at Houston Methodist Hospital was confirmed to be infected with the Lambda variant, which first emerged in Peru in 2020, KHOU11 reported. However,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy