Rotary Club of Southampton Report

Ashley Christenbury will serve as the next president of the Florence Rotary Club. Christenbury was sworn in during a ceremony for new officers Monday at Victor’s Restaurant. Taylor Hucks was named the Rotarian of the Year. Matt Ethridge was recognized as the YP Rotarian of the Year: Tom Ewart received the President’s Award. Jean Leatherman was honored as the Four Way Test Award winner. Other officers are Derek Hemmingson, past president; Blake Branham, president-elect, Hucks, secretary; Ewart, treasurer; and Ethridge, sergeant at arms. The Rotary Club of Florence recently donated $16,500 in grants to nine local non-profit agencies. The non-profits that received grants include All 4 Autism, Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, Empowered to Heal, Harvest Hope Food Bank, McLeod Health Foundation, Pee Dee Coalition, the School Foundation, United Way of Florence and Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee. The Rotary Club of Florence meets weekly on Mondays at Victors at 1 p.m. For more information or to visit the club, please contact Ashley Christenbury at 803-968-1585.
