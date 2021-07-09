Rotary Club of Southampton Report

Last week The Rotary Club of Oak Ridge was back to meeting in person, and with good cause for celebration. The ending of a Rotary year is always a time for club members to come together to fellowship and look back on the year’s accomplishments. This club thrives on supporting the community, and the year of COVID-19 was no exception. In fact, the service projects for this year were plentiful to support various community agencies and front-line workers' efforts. We pitched in on the Sew Good Masks project to create PPE kits and masks, we put together care packages for residential shut-ins who needed a pick-me-up, we continued our efforts on the growth of the Scarboro Community Garden to help fight food insecurity and we read books virtually to preschool kids — just to name a few projects from the 2020-2021 year.