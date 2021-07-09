Elliott Gould's Personal, Moving Interview with Film Festival Flix
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. From child actor to 1970’s icon to sitcom dad and more, Elliott Gould has had a full —at times rocky— iconic career. Still working, still planning, still hungry for more, Gould sat down for an interview with Benjamin Oberman, an independent film advocate and film festival industry leader, to swap stories of life, connection, and the industry. Oberman’s company, Film Festival Flix, is celebrating a ten-year anniversary this month, and Gould has appeared—as a guest, as a fan, as a star— at multiple festivals over the years.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0