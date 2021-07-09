Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Elliott Gould's Personal, Moving Interview with Film Festival Flix

SFGate
 11 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. From child actor to 1970’s icon to sitcom dad and more, Elliott Gould has had a full —at times rocky— iconic career. Still working, still planning, still hungry for more, Gould sat down for an interview with Benjamin Oberman, an independent film advocate and film festival industry leader, to swap stories of life, connection, and the industry. Oberman’s company, Film Festival Flix, is celebrating a ten-year anniversary this month, and Gould has appeared—as a guest, as a fan, as a star— at multiple festivals over the years.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliott Gould
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Independent Film#Prweb#Americans#Medium Com#Filmfestivalflix Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Venice, ILMyStateline.com

Almodóvar’s ‘Madres paralelas’ to open Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival will kick off its 78th edition in September with the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s film “Madres paralelas.”. Organizers said Monday that the film about two, single and pregnant women starring Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit and Israel Elejalde will debut as part of the competition slate on Sept. 1.
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

High Falls Women’s Film Festival shifts to monthly showings

After nearly two decades of shining the klieg lights on women both in front of and behind the camera, Rochester’s High Falls Women’s Film Festival is making an abrupt turn. Sometime this fall, the yearly festival will evolve into a monthly series shown at The Little Theatre, 240 East Ave....
MoviesScreendaily

Billy Crystal’s ‘Here Today’ to close Edinburgh film festival 2021

Billy Crystal’s US comedy Here Today has been set at the closing film of this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF, August 18-25). It marks the first title to be announced for the 74th edition of the festival, which will host in-person screenings in the city and across Scotland as well as virtually via new streaming platform Filmhouse at Home.
MoviesKUTV

Queer film festival Damn These Heels returns with in-person and online screenings

Now in its 18th year, Damn These Heels is the longest running LGBTQIA+ film festival in the Mountain West. Presented by the Utah Film Center, this year's festival features 25 feature films and 25 shorts. Screenings will take place online and in person at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Opening night will take place on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Utah State Fairpark where "My Name is Pauli Murray" will be shown in a pop-up drive-in format and will be preceded by a drag show hosted by Madazon Can-Can and featuring Ivy Dior Stephens, Sequoia, Kay Bye, and Toodles.
Moviessacramentosun.com

Cannes Film Festival to premiere Val Kilmer's home movies

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Val Kilmer's personal home movies have been transformed into a documentary that will premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that throughout his career, the actor has amassed hundreds of hours of film and videotape that were stored...
Moviescountylinemagazine.com

Century Cinema Film Festival

The Century Cinema Film Festival is July 9-11. The festival features a weekend of classic movies, shorts, cartoons, news reels. Viewers will take a step back in time as they view films from the past century of the theater's operation. Events begin at 6 p.m. Friday with a Three Stooges short and classic musical cartoons and continues at 7 p.m. with "Show Us Your Shorts!," a series of independent short films, and at 9 p.m. with The Midnight Hour.
Moviespbs.org

PBS Short Film Festival

Long ago, four extraordinary beings of dual male and female spirit brought the healing arts from Tahiti to Hawaii and imbued their powers in four giant boulders. The stones still stand on Waikiki Beach, but the true story behind them has been hidden — until now.
CelebritiesSFGate

Charlie Robinson, 'Night Court' actor, dead at 75

Starring in numerous TV, film and theater productions, Robinson’s enduring role was as Mac Robinson on Night Court, which he joined in 1984 for Season Two and portrayed through the rest of its nine-season run. His first recurring role before portraying Mac was in primetime soap opera Flamingo Road, and in 1983 he starred in the short-lived comedy sitcom Buffalo Bill.
MoviesPosted by
103GBF

Warner Bros. Turned Down a ‘L.A. Confidential’ Sequel With Chadwick Boseman

L.A. Confidential remains one of the most acclaimed films of the late 1990s. It won two Academy Awards — for screenwriters Curtis Hanson and Brian Helgeland, and supporting actress Kim Basinger — and became a staple on home video and cable. Around the time of its release, an attempt was made to carry on the story in a TV show, but the 1999 pilot for the series (which starred Kiefer Sutherland) did not get picked up for a series. James Ellroy, who wrote the L.A. Confidential novel, had previously written a sequel, called White Jazz, in 1992. But if you wanted to see more of the characters on the big screen, you were out of luck.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Films To Prove That Elliot Gould Is The Unsung Hero of 1970s Cinema

Most likely the best under viewed Elliot Gould film, and even becoming more obscure to younger audiences due to limited availability is Alan Arkin’s Little Murders. The comedy is bleak and dark, but fit the tone of the United States at the time, with the Vietnam War still going on and inner cities deteriorating at a rapid pace. Just the imagery of Gould sitting on a packed New York City subway covered in blood with no one person batting an eye screams early 1970s’ cinema.
Saint Helena, CAkuic.com

Napa Valley Film Festival

Cinema Napa Valley (CNV) and the Napa Valley Film Festival in conjunction with Cameo Cinema presents their annual outdoor Sunset Cinema film series. The evening of film, food, and wine under the stars this summer includes Apple Original Film “CODA” on August 6. The screenings, which start at dusk, will take place on the lawn of the Charles Krug Winery.
Sonoma, CAsonomasun.com

Sonoma’s all in-person summer film festival

The movies are back, and so are the parties. The Sonoma International Film Festival returns to an in-person format with SIFF Summerfest, August 5-8. The festival’s summer cameo includes 40 movies, documentaries and short films from 15 countries, screening at person the Sebastiani Theatre and Andrews Hall (at the Sonoma Community Center). Lots more.
Queens, NYqchron.com

Family, classic film festivals

Greg Mays of A Better Jamaica, a community service nonprofit that services Southeast Queens, is hosting two concurrent film festivals this summer after having to skip on both last year. “It was tragic,” said Mays about cancelling his Family Movies at the Park and Classic Film Fridays festivals. “There were...
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Virtual Film Festivals

(A series of Virtual Film Festivals)...They are getting ready for the third one. The second in the series, featuring dramas, can be viewed between July 17 thru July 24. There were 11 entries and all can be found on The Imperial County Film Commission website, filmimperialcounty.com. The next virtual film festival will focus on short films in the horror genre. Entries can be submitted from August 1 thru September 4. Viewing will begin September 18. Go to the Film Commission website or facebook page for details, entry forms and rules.
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Film Festival 2021 Critic’s Notebook 5: Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Information, context and mystery have been on my mind quite a bit since seeing the two new films that Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul brought to this year’s Cannes: his feature-length, Tilda Swinton-starring, Colombia-set Memoria, and the 13-minute “Night Colonies,” the segment that concludes The Year of the Everlasting Storm omnibus project, which collects seven short films about creativity in the time of Covid-19 from global arthouse heavyweights such as Jafar Panahi, Dominga Sotomayor and David Lowery. This is partly because Weerasethakul’s new films, like the rest of his cinema, negotiate the divide between our sensory and cognitive functions better than […]
MoviesHollywood Reporter

San Sebastian Film Festival

San Sebastian Film Festival Unveils First Competition Titles. The San Sebastian Film Festival has unveiled first competition titles from the likes of Laurent Cantet, Terence Davies, Lucile Hadzihalilovic, Claudia Llosa and Claire Simon. The…

Comments / 0

Community Policy