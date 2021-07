After 22 years, The Flaming Lips release their 1999 promo album The Soft Bulletin Companion this week, on July 16th. For over 20 years, the album was a rarety under music collectors. The album was distributed by the band’s management back in the ’90s; it was meant to accompany the band’s original album The Soft Bulletin. The album served as a promotion only and was handed out to only an extremely limited amount of people, like family, friends and some radios.