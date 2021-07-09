Netflix’s ‘Haunting of Hill House’ comes to Halloween Horror Nights this fall with new maze

ORLANDO, Fla. — A popular Netflix show will terrify guests as a haunted house at Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

The critically acclaimed series “The Haunting of Hill House” will bring the show’s ominous presence to the park as one of its haunted houses, Universal Orlando announced in a news release.

The imposing and mysterious Hill House will eerily come to life, beckoning guests to embark on the dark journey experienced by the Crain family in the series.

Iconic scenes from the show will be featured in the maze, Universal confirmed, including the Red Room and the Hall of Statues.

Apparitions featured in “The Haunting of Hill House” will also make appearances in the maze.

“I have loved Halloween Horror Nights for so long,” show creator, director and executive producer Mike Flanagan said in a news release. “Some of my favorite memories of Halloween were made at Universal Studios, screaming and laughing with my friends. It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic Haunts, and I’m so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween.”

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Sept. 3 and runs through Halloween. Click here to purchase tickets.

