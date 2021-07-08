Cancel
Pierre, SD

SDDOT holding statewide transportation plan informational meeting tonight in Pierre

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 14 days ago

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is holding four public presentations for the Tentative 2022-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program over the next week. Secretary Joel Jundt says this year, in addition to the in-person meetings, SDDOT is offering a virtual option. He says STIP meetings offer community members the chance to actively participate in planning the future of the transportation system in South Dakota.

drgnews.com

