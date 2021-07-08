SDDOT holding statewide transportation plan informational meeting tonight in Pierre
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is holding four public presentations for the Tentative 2022-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program over the next week. Secretary Joel Jundt says this year, in addition to the in-person meetings, SDDOT is offering a virtual option. He says STIP meetings offer community members the chance to actively participate in planning the future of the transportation system in South Dakota.drgnews.com
