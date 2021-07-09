Letter: Thank you for covering climate activists occupying Enbridge’s Waltham office

Global warming has disappeared because the Earth is cooling, according to G.G. Matishov’s theory, after global warming theory was touted and many people began question it. Is there any difference between global warming and climate change? No. They are both theories, and carbon dioxide control is now the rigid indicator. Why do they claim only CO2 controls the planet’s climate? Researchers only calculate carbon dioxide emissions but refuse to calculate carbon dioxide absorption by plants, trees, etc. Plants use light to turn carbon dioxide and water into carbohydrates — a process known as photosynthesis. Yet many scholars doing research on carbon dioxide concentrations choose to ignore this part of the carbon cycle. Why do they refuse to calculate how much carbon is absorbed by plants in various regions on Earth? Why do they ignore the constant reaction between the air in the atmosphere and the oceans, which are in constant reaction causing storms and temperature changes? There are many climate scientists. Why do people pay attention to only those with the loudest voices? Do you think it might have something to do with their research grants or lack thereof?