Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waltham, MA

Letter: Thank you for covering climate activists occupying Enbridge’s Waltham office

MetroWest Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you Metrowest Daily News for covering the critical news about climate activists occupying energy giant Enbridge’s Waltham office. While climate disasters like the deadly heat in the Pacific Northwest get plenty of coverage, protests focused on decreasing emissions to prevent future disasters often get ignored by the media. The latest IPCC report warns that we are racing towards dangerous tipping points with our carbon emissions, yet energy giants like Enbrige continue with business as usual. They would love for the protests against them to go unnoticed.

www.metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Minnesota State
Waltham, MA
Business
City
Waltham, MA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Waltham, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#Metrowest Daily News#Ipcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Protests
News Break
Enbridge
News Break
Industry
Related
Capital Journal

Letter to the Editor: Climate change

When the Missouri River is running at a trickle and the aquifers are running dry, and water becomes so scarce that people have to limit the gallons that can be used per person, per day, to less than 2 gallons or be fined and arrested. When those people ask who is responsible, who will they look to but those sitting in Pierre right now doing nothing about climate change. By then you might no longer be working in Pierre but your failures will carry on to every generation. Your names will be remembered as the generation that destroyed our economy and our way of life.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Democrats seek to tackle climate change with import tax | Advocates say bigger deal needed to meet climate crisis | Western wildfires worsen with 80 different fires

MONDAY AGAIN. Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack . Today we’re looking at the latest on...
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Climate law collision with Danskammer

New York, have you heard? Climate change is here, and we’re burning. There are hundreds of heat deaths in the Pacific Northwest, raging forest fires even in tropical Hawaii, and soon, rising food prices as California's farmers leave fruit, nuts and produce to shrivel as water runs out. And have you noticed our own earlier, hotter, and more frequent heat waves here in New York?
EnvironmentSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Climate policies are intentionally misleading the public

Global warming has disappeared because the Earth is cooling, according to G.G. Matishov’s theory, after global warming theory was touted and many people began question it. Is there any difference between global warming and climate change? No. They are both theories, and carbon dioxide control is now the rigid indicator. Why do they claim only CO2 controls the planet’s climate? Researchers only calculate carbon dioxide emissions but refuse to calculate carbon dioxide absorption by plants, trees, etc. Plants use light to turn carbon dioxide and water into carbohydrates — a process known as photosynthesis. Yet many scholars doing research on carbon dioxide concentrations choose to ignore this part of the carbon cycle. Why do they refuse to calculate how much carbon is absorbed by plants in various regions on Earth? Why do they ignore the constant reaction between the air in the atmosphere and the oceans, which are in constant reaction causing storms and temperature changes? There are many climate scientists. Why do people pay attention to only those with the loudest voices? Do you think it might have something to do with their research grants or lack thereof?
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Thanks for Women in Action Huddle

The people of Newburyport, Newbury and the surrounding communities have stepped up again. This time, it was our friends at the Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport. Several months ago, they approached us about supporting the Community Service of Newburyport market and the First Parish Community Food Pantry, which both stock personal care items.
Sun Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Thank you to building inspector

We of Hartwell Drive want to thank our new Building Inspector Barry Ringler for solving a yearlong problem with former Foxboro Terminals(now Kraft Properties) for noise 24/7 created by trailers with refrigeration units. There are only five properties affected by this noise as we back up to the loading platforms...
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Are activist welcome wagons the solution?

As a political overpopulation activist, I keep having to boil down my visions to ask myself, “What is the first step?” and have acknowledged that the first step is not global but has more to do with Antelope, Ore., and Provincetown, Mass. What activists need to organize is partisan welcome...
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Pitch Anchorage’s climate plan

On July 1, Dave Bronson took the oath of office and became Anchorage’s mayor. My hope is that, shortly after that, he will take a long look at the Anchorage Climate Action Plan, recognize that it is a product of special interest groups, and toss it in the — environmentally friendly — recycle bin.
Carver County, MNswnewsmedia.com

Letter: Thanks to legislators for highway funding

The 2021 legislative session may have needed to go into overtime, but the wait has been worth it for those who rely on U.S. Highway 212 in Carver County and beyond. Thanks to the hard work and commitment of our area legislators: Sen. Julia Coleman, Rep. Jim Nash, Rep. Greg Boe, Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, and the leadership of Transportation Committee Chair Sen. Scott Newman, funding needed to complete the four-lane expansion of Highway 212 was included in the Omnibus Transportation Budget bill just passed by the legislature.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Recognize climate change as an existential threat

The Oregonian/OregonLive Editorial Board has offered its customary after-action, need-better-planning critique of the response to the heat wave, (“A haunting tragedy leaves troubling questions,” July 4 and “Portland, TriMet need to match the urgency of the moment,” July 11). But the heat wave reflects the unpredictability of weather events as...
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: What are governor's climate solutions?

The July 10 Missoulian reports that Gov. Greg Gianforte has broken Montana's affiliation with the U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition of states dedicated to fighting climate change. As in, the ever-worsening climate change, governor. My god. Western states including Montana are burning up, we can't breathe our air, the rivers...
Holland Sentinel

Letter: Thanks a lot, Consumers Energy

Some readers may remember me as the crazy lady who wrote a letter encouraging people not to buy rabbits as Easter gifts. Well out on the West Coast, it was a tough time for bunnies last week. They don't do well in 100-plus degree heat, and many bun parents didn't have air conditioning.
NHPR

By Degrees: Covering Climate Change

Human activity is warming the planet. This change is already reshaping how we live and interact with our environment in New Hampshire, across New England and beyond. And just as more people than ever were beginning to wake up to the climate emergency, our lives collided with the coronavirus pandemic and a generational reckoning on racial justice.
St. Cloud Times

Enbridge Line 3 will hurt your summer vacation, not help it: Letter

The June 20 letter “You Owe Your Summer Vacation to Line 3” credited the pipeline for a lively, post-pandemic Minnesota summer: “...every time you see families traveling this summer, it is because of Line 3.”. But the fact of the matter is that our beautiful Minnesotan ecosystems — a backbone...
Worthington Daily Globe

Letter: Thanks to Worthington City Council

Hats off to the Worthington City Council for being responsive to the needs of the local citizenry. There has been an ongoing concern about the speed of traffic along Lake Street/Sailboard Beach. The recent addition of street signage and painted walkways should serve as testament to their mindfulness to the needs of this community.
Concord Monitor

Letter: Thank you for the memorial

Seven years ago my brother died in a horrific tragic way behind the Market Basket plaza on Storrs Street. After his passing, a memorial was erected near where he died on the railroad tracks. Over the years, my family and I have visited the site often and always on the anniversary of his death, July 4th. When I read that the city was going to clear the land behind the tracks, I wasn’t sure what was going to happen to the memorial site. Because I didn’t know what I was going to find this year, I made my way to the tracks with a heavy heart.
Sun Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Thank you for supporting intersection improvement project

This past week, the House of Representatives passed the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s INVEST in America Act. Our Congressman Jake Auchinloss is a member of this committee and he made sure that Foxboro was included in this bill. Congressman Auchincloss advocated for $2 million for safety improvements at the intersection...
St. Cloud Times

Enbridge tax refunds shouldn't taint Line 3: Letter

Recently, there was an article highlighting a property tax issue involving the Line 3 pipeline project, Enbridge and some of our local counties here in Northern Minnesota. Predictably, pipeline opponents took the opportunity to pounce on the issue and spread misinformation on the topic. A recent decision by the Supreme...
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Heartfelt thank you to the people of Chico

A heartfelt thanks to the scores of citizens of all persuasions, who phoned, messaged, emailed and wrote letters to reject the politics of divisiveness and intimidation, and to voice support for leadership that strived for fairness, respectfulness and thoughtful consideration. Thanks also to the media for fair and balanced reporting of the events which led to my resignation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy