Letter: Thank you for covering climate activists occupying Enbridge’s Waltham office
Thank you Metrowest Daily News for covering the critical news about climate activists occupying energy giant Enbridge’s Waltham office. While climate disasters like the deadly heat in the Pacific Northwest get plenty of coverage, protests focused on decreasing emissions to prevent future disasters often get ignored by the media. The latest IPCC report warns that we are racing towards dangerous tipping points with our carbon emissions, yet energy giants like Enbrige continue with business as usual. They would love for the protests against them to go unnoticed.www.metrowestdailynews.com
