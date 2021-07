The Montgomery County Health Department has planned three more drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics for this week in Donnellson, Witt and Fillmore. Clinics will be in Donnellson from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13; in Witt from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14; and in Fillmore from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. Locations will be posted on the health department website (www.montgomeryco.com/health/) and on their Facebook page as soon as they are available. All three vaccines will be available: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson. Pre-registration is not required; bring an insurance card if you have one.