Letter: Police in Wakefield displayed highest ideals of professional law enforcement

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Law enforcement has always been a difficult job but over the past year, more police officers are leaving the profession. The problem has been acute for large cities. Seattle lost 200 officers, leaving a force of 1,080 to police a city of 725,000 people. New York City lost 15% of its force last year, or about 5,300 officers. Over 200 officers have resigned or taken leave from the Minneapolis Police Department in the year following the killing of George Floyd. The Louisville, Ky. Police Department shrank by 20% in 2020, after police were charged with the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.