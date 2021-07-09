Letter: Police in Wakefield displayed highest ideals of professional law enforcement
The peaceful resolution of the potentially explosive incident that occurred in Wakefield on Saturday was a clear victory for policing. Colonel Mason and the Mass State Police, along with their regional partners (NEMLEC) acquitted themselves in manner reflecting the highest ideals of professional law enforcement; preparation, skill, teamwork and perhaps most important restraint.www.metrowestdailynews.com
