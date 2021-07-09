Cancel
Massachusetts State

Letter: Police in Wakefield displayed highest ideals of professional law enforcement

MetroWest Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe peaceful resolution of the potentially explosive incident that occurred in Wakefield on Saturday was a clear victory for policing. Colonel Mason and the Mass State Police, along with their regional partners (NEMLEC) acquitted themselves in manner reflecting the highest ideals of professional law enforcement; preparation, skill, teamwork and perhaps most important restraint.

