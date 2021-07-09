Solano County under excessive heat warning through Monday

Like many summer sequels, the region’s excessive heat warning has made a return. Solano County’s Office of Emergency Services has issued another warning from noon Friday to 9 p.m. Monday due to temperatures reaching the triple digits. In Vacaville, the National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for high temperatures of 108 on Friday, 114 on Saturday, 109 on Sunday and 100 on Monday. The Sacramento-area NWS previously issued an excessive heat warning this year for the period of June 17 to 19.