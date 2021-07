Volunteers are needed to help with lining up the Class of 2020 for their ceremony on Saturday, August 7 (this is in addition to the other Commencement volunteers also needed). Your duties as a line-up leader involve one short Zoom training (~30 minutes), and one hour of line-up from 7:45am-8:45am before the 9am ceremony formally begins. Once the program starts, you may head on to your next Saturday commitment, or stick around for the ceremony as well as the BBQ that will take place immediately after.