91st Street closure causes traffic troubles

91st Street in Tulsa is partially closed after the ground underneath the asphalt collapsed. The road is to one lane and it is giving drivers a headache.

"We're kind of on an island here," Kimberly Vining said.

Vining and her Thousand Oaks neighbors are going out of their way just to find their way home.

"I've found some creative new ways to get to my house, for sure," she said.

The eastbound lane on 91st Street from Harvard Ave. to Quebec Ave. is closed. City of Tulsa traffic crews shut the lane down after a sinkhole swallowed up part of the road.

"We need to close it down to one lane direction only, so we can make the repair as fast as possible," City of Tulsa Engineering Services Planning Coordination Manager Matt Liechti said.

Liechti said the drainage hole damage is thanks to recent heavy rain and flooding. He said the stretch of road near Jenks Intermediate School was already set for replacement as part of the Tulsa Improvement Program.

"Unfortunately it has reached its expectancy before we could get it replaced," he said.

Liechti said crews cannot replace the bridge until construction work on Yale Ave. from 81st St. to 91st St. is complete. In the meantime, he said, the city will look for a temporary fix.

"We need to make an emergency repair," he said.

Leichti said there is a supply shortage, so it is unclear when the initial repair could be made. An answer Vining and her neighbors are not happy to hear.

"It's definitely frustrating," Vining said.

