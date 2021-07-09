Cancel
Saint Augustine, FL

Investigates: Thousands overcharged for parking in St. Augustine during July Fourth weekend

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 11 days ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An Action News Jax investigation revealed 2,779 people were overcharged to park in St. Augustine from July 2-5.

The city confirmed its third-party vendor, Flowbird, had a glitch that impacted customers across the country, including those who paid to park using St. Augustine’s 48 pay stations.

Customers were charged multiple times for the same transaction.

In a letter to the city obtained by Action News Jax’s Ben Becker, Flowbird stated the glitch happened after a software update on July 1.

“Once the problem was identified, a fix was immediately developed, tested, and released on July 6th at 9 a.m.,” the letter reads. “We are continuing the process of refunding transactions.”

Flowbird reassured there were no security breaches and that its customers’ credit card information is safe.

In a statement, the city stated, “At this time, the City’s top priority is to make sure that all impacted parking customers are refunded. Once all customers have been refunded, the City will evaluate any revenue loss and address this with Flowbird.”

Flowbird did not provide a timeline for refunds but confirmed it was working as quickly as possible.

The city also recommended customers who see continued charges contact their bank or credit card company directly.

STORY: ‘Ditch your swamp for ours’: Billboards go up in 4 major US cities promoting Jacksonville

The glitch did not impact customers who parked in St. Augustine’s Historic Downtown Parking Facility and paid on the mobile app, Park Now, or in cash.

Action News Jax also learned Jax Beach customers could’ve been impacted.

Neptune and Atlantic beaches use Flowbird but reported no problems.

©2021 Cox Media Group

