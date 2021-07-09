Brazil vs Argentina final, more than just Neymar vs Messi

Cancel
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Copa America final will be more than Lionel Messi's Argentina against Neymar's Brazil. It will feature one of the toughest defensive lines to break in world soccer and the protection around one of the best players in history. There will also be a dash of South American pepper off the pitch to spice up the rivalry at the Maracana Stadium on Saturday. Defending champion Brazil has conceded only two goals in the Copa America. Much credit for that lies with defenders Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Éder Militão. Meanwhile Messi has scored four and given five assists with the protection of Rodrigo de Paul and Giovani Lo Celso.

