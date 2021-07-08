Cancel
Company deploys innovative excellence in roadway contracting

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 1969, Herzog Contracting Corp. is a giant, with six divisions spread across rail, waste management, and roadway construction and maintenance. And Herzog is not just about size; the company is also known for substantial industry innovations, including fast and precise rail unloading machines and GPS-guided ballast trains, the ProScan LiDAR Truck, and several GIS and automated mapping solutions.

