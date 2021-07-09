Sterk talks COVID-19, NIL and tickets in presser

In just five years in charge as the University of Missouri’s athletic director, Jim Sterk has already been through two unprecedented eras. Sterk is coming out of the first one: the COVID-19 pandemic and its gargantuan effect on college athletic revenues, of which Sterk said Thursday were down “$30 to 35 million” in Columbia. But as MU plans to return to full capacity for its athletic events this fall — of which Sterk noted new football ticket sales are up 150% since 2019 — and COVID’s wrath on college sports has seemed to subside, that’s when the second unprecedented era comes in.