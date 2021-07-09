Relentless Beats Present Massive Big Gigantic Show For Phoenix Area [Event Preview]
When it comes to throwing the most electrifying parties in the southwest, Relentless Beats is the premiere name. Based out of Arizona, they’re responsible for bringing the biggest DJ’s through the Phoenix, Tempe, and Tuscon areas. Recently, Steve Aoki, Jauz, 4B, Lost Kings, and others came through for the highly anticipated Summersesh 2021 that ended with a lot of smiles and of course, cake stuck to a few lucky fan’s faces.www.youredm.com
