Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Finals: The psychology of fandom

By Melissa Blasius
Posted by 
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEaLC_0arbli1a00

When the Phoenix Suns play, fans feel the wins and losses personally. It's the psychology of fandom.

"This explains why we're so grateful to those players who have brought success to our city to our state to ourselves," said Dr. Robert Cialdini, a professor emeritus in psychology and marketing at Arizona State University.

When Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Chris Paul lead the team to victory, we feel fantastic.

It's especially poignant after so many losing seasons and the isolation of the pandemic. Now, people can pack the arena and the bars to revel in the greatness together.

"People feel that they're entitled to part of the success of a sports team that they haven't had any real influence on except, perhaps, cheering them on from in front of their TVs," Cialdini said.

Fans also literally wear the team's success when they don jerseys, t-shirts, and other team gear.

Professor Cialdini said sustained success on the court could lead to more ticket sales and bigger crowds at Phoenix Suns Arena.

On the flip side, he said, fans try to distance themselves from a losing team.

Cialdini explained, "When somebody asks them the outcome of the game, [fans] won't say as often, 'We lost.' They'll say, 'the Suns lost.'"

But when the team is victorious, fans are more likely to say, "We won," according to Chialdini.

Phoenix fans hope they'll be able to say "we won" the Larry O'Brien Trophy later this month.

Comments / 0

ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

1K+
Followers
488
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Cialdini
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Arizona State University#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Tony Parker Found Love Again After His Divorces

Former NBA star Tony Parker is undoubtedly on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s won too many championships with the Spurs to count, shared too many highlights with Tim Duncan and scored too many points in the NBA and European basketball. Tony Parker has been remarkably reliable on the basketball court. He’s been equally unreliable in his love affairs.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Patrick Beverley After Pushing Chris Paul

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made a controversial decision after Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Beverley shoved Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul after the Suns point guard dominated in Game 6. Paul poured in 41 points and eight assists Wednesday – most of which came against Beverley.
NBAhypebeast.com

Devin Booker's Elite Car Collection Is Exposed in Latest Episode of 'Tagged'

The Phoenix Suns have been dominating this season’s Finals, with two games under their belt against the Milwaukee Bucks, and standing at the forefront of this 2-0 lead is shooting guard Devin “DBook” Booker. His agility and flurry of three-pointers resulted in 31 points in Game 2, as well as 27 points in Game 1. However, on the eve of Game 3, HYPEBEAST wanted to delve into Booker’s side passion, one off the court and devoid of a basketball altogether: cars.
NBAYardbarker

Devin Booker discusses 'heated' confrontation when Chris Paul joined Suns

The Phoenix Suns arguably have been the best team in all of basketball over the past season. Regardless of whether they ultimately win or lose the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, what this group has done in the last year has been remarkable. One big reason for the team’s...
NBANew York Post

DeMarcus Cousins is done with the Paul George ‘slander’

After missing a pair of late-game free throws in Game 3, Clippers forward Paul George was able to flip the script with a heroic performance in Los Angeles’ Game 5 win. The performance caused his teammate, the outspoken DeMarcus Cousins, to tell fans to cut the memes and put some respect on George’s name.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Message To USA Basketball Team

USA Basketball seems primed for a strong showing at the Tokyo Olympics. In fact, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has high hopes for the Olympic team. On Thursday morning, James posted an encouraging message for Team USA on his Twitter account. He sounds very pleased with the current roster.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Best trade Lakers can offer Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard

The Los Angeles Lakers are always very active participants in the NBA offseason and always looking for ways to put together a championship contending roster. They did so two years ago when they traded for Anthony Davis and they did so last year when they went out and were able to acquire Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar warns Chris Paul, Suns are in trouble vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks legend and NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are figuring it out in the NBA Finals, which should spell trouble for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on The Jump, Abdul-Jabbar discussed the importance of Milwaukee’s Game 3 win to their chances of lifting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy