Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 264 record rundown: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

By Trent Reinsmith
Bloody Elbow
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere between September 2014 and January 2021, Dustin Poirier evicted Conor McGregor from his brain. The brash and belligerent McGregor who knocked out Poirier in 2014 had gotten inside Poirier’s head in the lead up to that fight. With McGregor no longer residing inside Poirer’s head in January of this year, Poirier evened the score with a knockout win of his own. The rubber match between the two takes place Saturday. That fight serves as the main event of the UFC 264 pay-per-view, which streams on ESPN+.

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Max Holloway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Espn#Combat#Irish#Espn Ppv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Reveals If He’s Having ‘Affair’

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. A fan recently took to Twitter and stated that the upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be one of the most career defining fights in McGregor’s life.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'Something superior' caused Conor McGregor's leg break at UFC 264

Khabib Nurmagomedov points to divine intervention when breaking down Conor McGregor’s leg break at UFC 264. McGregor’s (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ended in gruesome fashion when the former two-division champion could not continue after suffering the injury in the closing seconds of Round 1. Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) was declared the winner by TKO, and afterward, Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) tweeted that “good” had prevailed over “evil.”
UFCBloody Elbow

Ankle break! - Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 full fight video highlights from UFC 264

Headlining UFC 264 was the third bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. After going 1-1, McGregor had less than six months to try and adjust and rebound from his recent TKO loss to Poirier. In the end, the trilogy was completed, and the result was the same as the last one. Only this time, Poirier was far more dominant, and McGregor ended with a nasty injury too.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Posts ‘Delusional’ Video After Surgery

Conor McGregor has always been said to be a bit out of it when it comes to his rants at other stars, but this time it looks the the drugs they gave him for his post-op are kicking in pretty hard and we have to say, we’re here for it…UFC Vegas 31 Doctor ‘Insane’ Remark Leaks.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Admits To ‘Bad Mistake’ In Video

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev returns to the Octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 against fellow top-15 ranked lightweight Thiago Moises. For Makhachev, he is now 8-1 in the UFC and currently riding a seven-fight win streak, so a win over Moises will likely earn him an elite opponent his next time out. With Nurmagomedov now retired, Makhachev has a clear path to get to the top of the division without fighting his friend and training partner.
UFCTMZ.com

Conor McGregor Unveils $3.6 Million Lambo Yacht, She's Finally Here!

Conor McGregor's got 99 problems, but a ship ain't one -- the UFC superstar finally received his beloved Lambo yacht this week ... and the thing looks incredible!!. As we previously reported, the Notorious purchased a Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 -- referred to as a "Supercar of the Sea" -- for (at least) nearly $4 MILLION back in October.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Conor McGregor’s trash talk proved to be a big mistake in trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken the time to explain why he thinks Conor McGregor’s trash talk didn’t work against Dustin Poirier. Last Saturday night at UFC 264, McGregor fell to his second straight loss against Poirier as a result of a broken leg. It came in the wake of a new “strategy” for the Irishman leading into the trilogy, with Conor deciding to revert back to the trash talk status quo that first put him on the map in the UFC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy