UFC 264 record rundown: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3
Somewhere between September 2014 and January 2021, Dustin Poirier evicted Conor McGregor from his brain. The brash and belligerent McGregor who knocked out Poirier in 2014 had gotten inside Poirier’s head in the lead up to that fight. With McGregor no longer residing inside Poirer’s head in January of this year, Poirier evened the score with a knockout win of his own. The rubber match between the two takes place Saturday. That fight serves as the main event of the UFC 264 pay-per-view, which streams on ESPN+.www.bloodyelbow.com
