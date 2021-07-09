Kemp raises $4M in early 2021, has $9M in bank for 2022 race

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Governor Brian Kemp has more than $9 million on hand more than a year before the 2022 general election.

The incumbent reports having raised nearly $4 million from Feb. 1 through June 30. Kemp has raised nearly $12 million since the beginning of 2020.

He is one of dozens of statewide candidates who filed campaign finance reports Thursday with state ethics officials. More than a quarter of Kemp’s money was from donors giving the maximum contribution of $7,000.

Vernon Jones, a former Democratic state representative who is now challenging Kemp in the Republican primary, reports raising $650,000. No Democrats have filed yet, although 2018 nominee Stacey Abrams could launch a rematch.