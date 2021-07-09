Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.3 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 28.3 feet Sunday evening. The river will remain above flood stage until further notice. * Impact...At 28.5 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs. Water flows over the road at Red River and Bluff Intersection. Water may be flowing over the intersection of Craig and Constitution. The access to homes near Club Westener may be affected. Areas west of Moody Street between Water and Constitution Street may be impacted. Water is at the edge of Spring Creek Drive at the railroad underpass. The old town area may be threatened. The McCright Drive loop behind the baseball stadium may have water covering the road. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 19.3 Fri 9 am 25.6 27.9 27.8 24.8 22.5

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria County, TX
Cars
City
Bloomington, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Cars
County
Victoria County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer urges GOP to advance infrastructure debate

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday urged Republicans to support moving forward on a bipartisan infrastructure deal as GOP senators appear poised to block the start of debate. The Senate will vote Wednesday on advancing a shell bill, paving the way for debate on the bipartisan framework. With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy