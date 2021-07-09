Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.3 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 28.3 feet Sunday evening. The river will remain above flood stage until further notice. * Impact...At 28.5 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs. Water flows over the road at Red River and Bluff Intersection. Water may be flowing over the intersection of Craig and Constitution. The access to homes near Club Westener may be affected. Areas west of Moody Street between Water and Constitution Street may be impacted. Water is at the edge of Spring Creek Drive at the railroad underpass. The old town area may be threatened. The McCright Drive loop behind the baseball stadium may have water covering the road. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 19.3 Fri 9 am 25.6 27.9 27.8 24.8 22.5