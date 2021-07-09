Cancel
Bath County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN POWELL MONTGOMERY...SOUTHWESTERN BATH AND WESTERN MENIFEE COUNTIES At 945 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sharpsburg to Ewington to near Levee to near Westbend. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts of of 30 to 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Mount Sterling, Stanton, Frenchburg, Jeffersonville, Camargo, Clay City, Clay Lick, Means, Levee, Preston, Bowen, Cornwell, Rothwell, Walkers Crossing, Cedar Groves, Flat Creek, Coons Station, Stepstone, Bean and Fagan.

alerts.weather.gov

