Throughout their tenure on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have been known to rib each other for different reasons. Tonight, before Game 3 between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, the pair of Hall of Famers got into it during a discussion about the Bucks’ defensive game plan in their Game 2 win. Barkley commended Milwaukee for switching up its pick-and-roll coverage from Game 1, when Atlanta point guard Trae Young torched them for 48 points.