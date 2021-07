As the employment landscape shifts, companies are beginning to hire for the needs of the future—not of the past. The statistics continue to paint a stark story when it comes to the hiring landscape. As of April, there were 9 million open jobs in the U.S.—an all-time record. Put simply, there are far more open jobs than available, qualified workers willing or able to fill them. And, if some forecasts are accurate, that labor shortage could expand over the next decade, totaling some 85 million people by 2030.