You have to see these fan reactions to Netflix’s terrifying new movie ‘Fear Street’

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 11 days ago
Horror movies probably aren’t the first things that come to mind when most people think of Netflix, which has put its original streaming efforts on the map thanks largely to more mainstream TV shows and movies. Look at what’s popular on Netflix’s internal rankings at any given moment, and you’re likely to see originals like Lupin and The Old Guard . But don’t worry, if you happen to be among the crowd that loves something like a really scary slasher flick. Netflix’s Fear Street movie trilogy, the first installment of which was just released on the service, is right up your alley.

Moreover, Fear Street Park 1: 1994 is also one of the most popular movies available right now on Netflix. In fact, as of the time of this writing, it’s sitting at #2 on the streamer’s Top 10 movie list.

Fear Street movie reactions

It’s actually the first of what will be a three-part Netflix movie trilogy. And it’s based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling book series .

The plot: Netflix’s official description for the first Fear Street movie, released last week, reads as follows. “A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.”

The three films will tell distinct stories and track backward through time. Part One, as the title makes obvious, takes place in 1994. The second film in the series will debut on Netflix on July 9, while the third is coming July 16.

In terms of the critical reaction to the trilogy’s first installment, it’s garnered a 79% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes thus far. Not too shabby. Netflix’s official descriptions for the two installments still to come, meanwhile, tease us thus:

  • Fear Street Part 2: 1978 : “In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer’s murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival.”
  • Fear Street Part 3: 1666 : “Thrust back to 1666, Deena learns the truth about Sarah Fier. Back in 1994, the friends fight for their lives — and Shadyside’s future.”

What viewers are saying

One of many guideposts for success in the streaming era is often whether or not content drives conversation. And how much.

Say what you want about quality when it comes to scary movies like this one. But people are definitely talking up the Fear Street movie trilogy’s newly released Part 1. It’s already spawned a host of GIFs, funny quips, hot takes, and more across social media. Below are some of my favorite viewer reactions to the movie so far:

The post You have to see these fan reactions to Netflix’s terrifying new movie ‘Fear Street’ appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 0

