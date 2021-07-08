Legion baseball to host tournament this weekend

The Baldwin Legion baseball started its season off on June 18 when the Buzz took on SCC at home. They won the first game 5-1 with Masen Werner on the mound who allowed only one run on four hits, walked one and struck out 12. Cal Smith was the top hitter, who went 2-2 and drove in three runs. The Buzz won the second game of the night 9-4. Ty Fink did most of the work on the mound for the victory by allowing only three runs on four hits, walked three and struck out seven. Klay Lorentz and Hunter French each drove in two runs in the game.