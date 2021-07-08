Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin, WI

Legion baseball to host tournament this weekend

baldwin-bulletin.com
 14 days ago

The Baldwin Legion baseball started its season off on June 18 when the Buzz took on SCC at home. They won the first game 5-1 with Masen Werner on the mound who allowed only one run on four hits, walked one and struck out 12. Cal Smith was the top hitter, who went 2-2 and drove in three runs. The Buzz won the second game of the night 9-4. Ty Fink did most of the work on the mound for the victory by allowing only three runs on four hits, walked three and struck out seven. Klay Lorentz and Hunter French each drove in two runs in the game.

www.baldwin-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Ellsworth, WI
City
Baldwin, WI
City
Altoona, WI
City
Prescott, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
City
Osceola, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cal Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldwin Legion#The High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy