Slinger Bag Appoints New CFO

Slinger Bag Inc. announced the appointment of Jason Seifert as its new chief financial officer. Seifert joins Slinger with a financial career in public and private consumer companies and brings a high level of strategic and financial capabilities and experience. He spent the majority of his fifteen-year career in accounting and finance at Ernst & Young, serving medium to large public companies across a variety of industries, including technology, retail and manufacturing. He spent several years working at The Finish Line, Inc. where he led SEC reporting and was a part of its executive finance team. Seifert has expertise in implementing strategies, initiatives and processes that generate operational efficiencies and impact financial performance. His role at Slinger will lean on his experiences to support its business expansion.