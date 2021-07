The Henry County YMCA is partnering with the American Red Cross for a blood drive. The drive will be from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday, July 17, at the Church Street Gym. Please call 1-800-Red Cross or go to redcrossblood.org, sponsor code “henryymca” to schedule your blood donation appointment. You can also go directly to this link: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.