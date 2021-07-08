Cancel
Glenwood City, WI

Fair officials excited for 2021 version

By Jason Schulte
baldwin-bulletin.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother sign life is returning back to normal around this area: The St. Croix County Fair will be held next week in Glenwood City. “Everyone is very happy and eager to get back to the business of having a fair,” said Fair President Gail Maier. “After being postponed in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, the Fair Board was very pleased to confirm the St. Croix County Fair would be ‘Moovin and Groovin’ July 14-18 with a full in person Fair.”

