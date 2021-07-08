Fair officials excited for 2021 version

Another sign life is returning back to normal around this area: The St. Croix County Fair will be held next week in Glenwood City. “Everyone is very happy and eager to get back to the business of having a fair,” said Fair President Gail Maier. “After being postponed in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, the Fair Board was very pleased to confirm the St. Croix County Fair would be ‘Moovin and Groovin’ July 14-18 with a full in person Fair.”