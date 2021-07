The score is now 2-1 to the home team in the proxy adviser battle between Genesco and activist investor Legion Partners Asset Management. Analysts at Egan-Jones Proxy Services have recommended that shareholders of Nashville-based Genesco back the footwear retailer’s incumbent directors over the four candidates being pushed by Legion, which owns about 6 percent of Genesco’s stock. In saying that Legion’s slate comes up short and that Genesco’s directors and executives have “maneuvered the company into the right direction given the challenges and uncertainty that the pandemic brought to the retail industry,” the Egan-Jones team joined its peers at Institutional Shareholder Services in recommending investors support Genesco over Legion, which has called for, among other moves, the company to sell some of its divisions and make other strategic changes.