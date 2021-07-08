Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodbury, MN

From the Editor's Desk: Back to normal

By Jason Schulte
baldwin-bulletin.com
 15 days ago

I was searching for a column topic until it came to me Sunday night. Sitting amongst the hundreds of people in Woodbury waiting for fireworks to start. It came to me in one of those ‘a-ha’ moments. Before my heart surgery, life consisted of wearing masks in most to all...

www.baldwin-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Woodbury, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Runaway#Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

Guest Column: Back to normal life?

Well, we finally did it after more than a year of sheltering in place in Chicago, where all we did when we were not taking care of our grandchildren was to read, communicate only by phone or computers, or binge on TV shows, we finally opened our house in Winona to a small gathering of friends. The ostensible reason for the gathering was to surprise me on my birthday. But it turned out to be more than that. It became a good excuse to reconnect with friends. It felt good to sit across from a couple who had always treated us as family since we first met 30 years ago. It was reassuring to sit next to one who calls me his brother and to his equally kind significant other. It was nice to sit close to friends who we thought of as newlyweds, except they are no longer newlyweds.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Lioi: Getting back to normal at church

It was a year ago this month that many Catholic churches reopened for public Masses after three months of only being open for private prayer. In July 2020, we could have only 10 people present for a wedding or funeral; then, on Sundays, we could have 33% capacity in our churches with people registering ahead of time. At Christmas and Easter, it went up to 50% capacity; now, there are no capacity restrictions.
Dover, NHNHPR

Back to Normal? The Return Of N.H. Summer Festivals

Party like it’s 2019. It's almost looking like a normal summer weekend in New Hampshire, with in-person festivals cropping up across the state. With vaccinations up and COVID-19 cases down, rules and regulations for events like festivals are more relaxed. But not everyone is ready to take their masks off.
Family RelationshipsUpworthy

A letter to my mother-in-law about my 3 boys.

You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything. A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck. I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.
Relationship Advicetexasmetronews.com

ASK ALMA: The One that Got Away

I’ve been married for over 10 years and I’m very happy with my husband and two kids. My husband is very kind to me. My kids are very well behaved and we have a good life. Before I got married I was in love with a man who said he would never get married and he didn’t want any kids. I always hoped that he didn’t mean that and would marry me but he never did. After more than a year and a half, we broke it off and I met my husband and got married. After I got married I would see him from time to time and he stayed in touch with my brother. When he and my brother would go out, he would always ask about me to see how I was doing. Recently my brother told me that he said he should have married me. I know you’re gonna think I’m crazy but I can’t stop thinking about him. I think we need to have a conversation because I have so much I want to say to him. I am trying to figure out my best option. I could email him or reach out on Facebook. I was thinking I could ask him to meet me. How should I contact him in a way that’s the most respectful?
Animalscrescentavalleyweekly.com

From the Desk of the Publisher

Defecate Etiquette Part 2: Pack It In, Pack It Out. In my July 1 column, Defecate Etiquette Part 2, I asked for responses to the question of the propriety of depositing filled doggie poop bags into trash bins that were on the street. The responses I received gave me points to ponder.
Home & Gardenhomeschool.com

Back to Homeschool DIY Lap Desk

When it comes to homeschooling, everyone does it differently. Some have a dedicated school room with tables or desks, and that is where everything gets done. Some do schoolwork at the dinner table, while some do schoolwork in bed. There is no right or wrong way (or place!) to homeschool. Depending on the age of your children and their need for rigid structure or their ability to thrive with flexibility, being able to choose what is best for your family is what makes homeschool so great!
Tigard, ORWWEEK

A Rock-and-Roll Fan Meets the Devil in Broadway Rose’s Musical “Analog & Vinyl”

In one hour and 45 minutes, the play takes on many intriguing ideas—including nostalgia, toxic masculinity and hell. Imagine Satan strutting into a musical adaptation of High Fidelity and you’ll start to gauge what Broadway Rose’s Analog & Vinyl is about. The play is technically a supernatural love story, but that barely does it justice. In one hour and 45 minutes, Analog & Vinyl takes on so many intriguing ideas—including nostalgia, toxic masculinity and hell—that it makes you wish it worked better.
TV & Videosrealitytitbit.com

From the kitchen to AGT stage - meet Pizza Man Nick on Instagram!

Pizza Man may have oozed cheese, but he certainly had America’s Got Talent viewers in awe as he flipped and served up tricks on stage. The web developer by day – and pizza flipper by night – performer impressed judges, when he combined acrobatics with the well-known dish. His tricks,...
Societystarheraldnews.com

From the Desk of the Eddie Mae Herron Center

Zaila Avant-Garde. Remember that name!! You are likely to hear more from this young lady in the future. Two weeks ago, 14-year-old Zaila became the first African-American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. This was the first time in the Spelling Bee’s 96-year history, that an African-American has taken home the top prize.
Religionfiresideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: Embrace Humility

Jesus modeled many behaviors for us while He walked this earth. As His followers we need to look to these examples and do our best to follow in His footsteps. One such example is Humility. As we follow our Lord Jesus, we need to humble ourselves before our God and in service to others. Humility is not something to be avoided, it is not a bad thing, it is a virtue that we need to embrace.
EntertainmentNew Prague Times

Back to normal? It seems so

The last couple of months have been like a breath of fresh air. Life after the pandemic seems like it’s getting back to normal. We have had some events with face-maskless (is that a word?) people and more are coming up!. Music was filling Memorial Park the end of June....
Montgomery, MNmontgomerymnnews.com

Back to normal? It seems so

The last couple of months have been like a breath of fresh air. Life after the pandemic seems like it’s getting back to normal. We have had some events with face-maskless (is that a word?) people and more are coming up!. Music was filling Memorial Park the end of June....

Comments / 0

Community Policy