Anta Group Sets Five-Year Growth Plan

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnta Group announced its five-year strategic targets and a 24-month acceleration plan “Lead to Win” for its Anta brand. Under its five-year strategic targets, Anta plans to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of retail sales of the next five years of 18-to-25 percent. Online sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of over 30 percent and account for 40 percent of total retail sales by 2025.

sgbonline.com

#Tokyo#Retail Industry#Anta Group Sets#Cagr#Chinese#Generation Z#Genz#Anta Kids
