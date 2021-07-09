Anta Group Sets Five-Year Growth Plan

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Shanghai Electric ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company") (601727.SS and 02727.HK) has been named one of the top 50 most valuable brands in China, according to the latest "China's 500 Most Valuable Brands" list released by World Brand Lab. The ranking shows Shanghai Electric's brand value has topped RMB 145 billion in 2021, a 37.4% increase from last year, placing the company at the forefront of the Chinese machinery industry. As a leading Chinese enterprise that can trace its history back to 1902, the century-old manufacturer has played a pivotal role in shaping technological evolution in China and continues leading the technological innovation in accelerating the energy transition to help build a greener and more sustainable future.