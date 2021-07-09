Cancel
San Diego, CA

Tamashii Nations San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Exclusives

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamashii Nations has unleashed this year’s [email protected] exclusives, which features four figures (and an accessory) for Dragonball. This year’s exclusives will launch in two phases on the Premium Bandai webstore, starting on Thursday, July 22 at 6PM-8:59PM PT. If you can’t score what you want during that timeslot, you’ll have a second chance on Friday, July 23 starting at 10AM PT (with no closing time currently announced).

