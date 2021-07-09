Cancel
Danny Green tells 76ers fans to be more supportive: 'When things aren't going well, they can't turn on you'

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia fans are about as passionate as it gets in the world of professional sports, but that's not always a good thing. When things aren't going well, they tend to turn on their teams fairly quickly. Fans of the NFL's Eagles even infamously booed Santa Claus. It is one of the most demanding fanbases in sports, and not all players work well in that environment.

