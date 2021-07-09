Danny Green tells 76ers fans to be more supportive: 'When things aren't going well, they can't turn on you'

If there is one word you could use to describe sports fans in Philadelphia, it would have to be "passionate." While these fans are loyal, they can get extremely upset when things aren't going their way, and this is definitely something we saw during the second round as the Sixers lost to the Atlanta Hawks. Ben Simmons was booed by the 76ers faithful at times, and it led to continuous shooting woes as you could tell that his confidence had been completely shaken.