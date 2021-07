The hardest choice you’ll make all day in Montauk is whether to sit by the pool or the beach. Here’s how to spend a weekend eating, surfing, and meditating in Montauk. Imagine boarding a train in New York City and taking it as far away from the city as the line will take you. If you’re heading east, you’ll end up in the oceanfront village of Montauk. At the far eastern tip of Long Island, this low-key beach town is also referred to by locals as “The End of the World” or “The End,” for short. If you’re feeling clever, “The Last Resort” also works.