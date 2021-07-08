Honoré, Fields convene stakeholders to discuss solutions to erosion challenges at Southern University

Today, a group of stakeholders met at Southern University to discuss solutions to ongoing challenges relative to land erosion in several areas on the Baton Rouge campus. The erosion comes as a result of years of high-water levels from the Mississippi River, in combination with the rainwater drainage of the North Baton Rouge/Scotlandville area. Convened by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré and Sen. Cleo Fields, more than 50 elected and government officials joined together to discuss the path forward.