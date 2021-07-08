Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

TECLA: A 3D-Printed Dome Home Made of Locally-Sourced Raw Earth

By Stephanie Rogers
dornob.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article3D-printed architecture met an exciting milestone this spring when Mario Cucinella Architects completed a sculptural home in the Italian city of Ravenna. The fact that the 645-square-foot TECLA home took just 200 hours to build is impressive enough in its own right. But whereas most 3D-printed structures are made from concrete, a material with a less-than-stellar environmental footprint, TECLA is made of locally-sourced raw earth. As 3D printing technology and sustainable materials meet, we could be getting a glimpse of a whole new era of environmentally friendly construction.

dornob.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Sustainable Architecture#Earth#Vernacular Architecture#Tecla#3d Printed Dome Home#Italian#Wasp Crane 3d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Forest Accomodations

There are a steadily increasing number of 3D-printed homes around the world and travelers can now stay in the fully 3D-printed Fibonacci House on Airbnb. This first-of-its-kind listing on Airbnb is located in British Columbia, Canada and it gets its name from the famed golden ratio. As such, the rooms and their fixed elements were based on the Fibonacci shape and the house sets itself apart with walls that curve.
Airbnbdesignboom.com

the fibonacci house becomes the first fully 3D printed home on airbnb

Airbnb‘s latest one-of-a-kind vacation rental is the fibonacci house in canada, the first fully 3D printed home to be listed on the popular site. realized by dutch company twente additive manufacturing (TAM), the 35 sqm dwelling takes its name from the famous fibonacci sequence, also known as the ‘golden ratio’, which its design is based on. the compact retreat boasts a scenic spot amid the waterfront community of kootenay lake village at procter point in british columbia, where guests can enjoy a quiet stay with incredible mountain views.
Home & Gardengadgetsin.com

3D Printed Star Wars Stormtrooper Succulent Planter

The 3D printed Star Wars Stormtrooper succulent planter not only holds your favorite succulents, but also shows your loyalty to Galactic Empire. Let’s have a look if you like the design. The 3D printed planter is available in 3 sizes: 2.5 x 2.5 inches, 3.5 x 3.5 inches and 4.5...
DesignTrendHunter.com

Wearable 3D-Printed Art Pieces

People have tried creating full 3D-printed wearables but one artist, Neekta Torabian, decided to mix mediums. Fusing (both physically and conceptually) fabric and 3D printing. Her piece entitled, 'Before You Fly Off' evokes double meaning as a goodbye to fellow graduates and her friend Zeynab Asadi-Lari who passed away on January 8, 2020, due to a Ukrainian airliner crash in Iran, killing 176 people. Each pattern was designed by a different member of the New Media program showing the imprint and impact of the people we meet.
Home & Gardendornob.com

50-Year-Old Industrial Warehouse Transformed Into an Organic Playscape for Kids

An old industrial grain storage complex built in the 1970s may not sound like the coolest (or safest) place to build a playground, but Beijing-based architecture practice waa (we architech anonymous) has modified the site in an unexpected way. Laid on top of and in between the existing structures, a sculptural new play surface rises and falls like waves, creating a fun complex of covered and uncovered spaces to explore.
Designdesignboom.com

meet 'ohmie': world's first fully circular 3D printed lamp made from orange peels

After years of meticulous research, milanese startup krill design now unveils ‘ohmie’, the world’s first fully circular lamp made from sicilian orange peels. acquired as waste from the food industry, the discarded peels are dried, ground into powder form, and blended with a natural biopolymer, while the mixture is then 3D printed into a lightweight fixture. 100% organic and compostable, ‘ohmie’ seeks to combat the problematic disposal of bioresources, by turning scraps into a statement piece.
EnvironmentColossal

A Compostable Lamp Made from 3D-Printed Orange Peels Proposes a Sustainable Use for Food Waste

Part sustainable design and part ode to Sicilian food culture, a new product by a Milan-based startup transforms inedible food waste into a functional homeware. Krill Design’s “Ohmie” is a compostable lamp made from the peels of two to three oranges sourced from the Messina province that are dried, ground into a powder, and added to a biopolymeric vegetable starch base. That combined material is molded into pellets used in a 3D printing process that layers the vibrant matter into a textured shade and base. Because of its organic origins, the minimal, leather-like lamp varies slightly in color as it ages and even maintains its signature citrusy scent.
ConstructionPosted by
ForConstructionPros.com

Two 3D-Printed Concrete Projects Bring the Concept Home to the US

The first home funded by a public-private grant broke ground in early June 2021. Headed up by a 3D printed home construction company Alquist 3D in partnership with the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech., the construction is being done in Richmond, Va., and funded by a $500,000 Innovation Demonstration grant from Virginia Housing. Project:HOMES and the Better Housing Coalition have provided a site, will aid in regulatory compliance such as permits, zoning, and insurance as well as homeownership services.
Branson, MOOzarks First.com

Construction company 3D printing new homes in the Ozarks

BRANSON, Mo. — With the high price of lumber and other building materials, people who are looking to build new homes are getting creative. “So we were interested in construction, but we wanted to make a less labor-intensive way of doing it,” said James Isaacs. James Isaacs and Adam Cardwell...
LifestyleInhabitat.com

You can rent the world’s first 3D-printed Airbnb tiny home

With 3D printing, a small blob of material can turn into something amazing. Fibonacci House realizes this potential, as the world’s first fully 3D-printed concrete tiny home to be listed on Airbnb, now available to rent. Located in a rapidly-growing and widely popular area in the Kootenay Lake Village (KLV)...
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Metal Bridges

The MX3D Bridge is a fully functional stainless steel structure that was created with multi-axis 3D printing technology and industrial robots. The innovative design can be found in one of the oldest and most well-known canals in Amsterdam, the Oudezijds Achterburgwal. Thanks to "intelligent software that transforms welding machines into...
DesignArchDaily

3D Printing Design Competition - Open Call

Submission deadline: September 6, 2021 (11:59 PM PST) With the advent of the internet, we can access all the information in the world within a blink of an eye, in contrast to spending hours long in the library. Do you think that 3D printing can have a similar effect on construction technology? Do you believe that it can be the way forward?
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Office Pods

Coming out of the pandemic, office pods promise to be especially popular among those who desire a safe personal bubble to work within, as well as quiet and privacy. The Archetype pod by Denizen is a 90-square-foot smart personal office that's easy to set up anywhere there's available space and it makes the most of materials like sustainably harvested timber, 3D-printed biopolymers and metal cladding.
Agricultureadafruit.com

Five Painting Techniques for 3D Prints

I love seeing all of the different techniques that people come up with for creatively finishing 3D prints. In this video, Uncle Jessy shows off five different finishes, like rub n’ buff, stone texture, a rust and a patina finish. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit...
Visual Artzmescience.com

The first ever 3D-printed steel bridge opens in Amsterdam

The 12-meter long structure was developed by engineers at Imperial College London, in partnership with the Dutch Company MX3D. It was created by robotic arms using welding torches to deposit the structure of the bridge layer by layer. The construction took over four years, using about 4,500 kilograms of stainless steel.
EngineeringZDNet

CSIRO develops silicone resins suitable for 3D printing medical parts

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) has developed silicone resins suitable for 3D printing medical parts. The resins, according to CSIRO, are non-cytotoxic, highly transparent, feature tunable mechanical properties, and capable of printing complex designs in high resolution, including irregular shapes, thin walls, and hollow structures. The motivation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy