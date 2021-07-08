TECLA: A 3D-Printed Dome Home Made of Locally-Sourced Raw Earth
3D-printed architecture met an exciting milestone this spring when Mario Cucinella Architects completed a sculptural home in the Italian city of Ravenna. The fact that the 645-square-foot TECLA home took just 200 hours to build is impressive enough in its own right. But whereas most 3D-printed structures are made from concrete, a material with a less-than-stellar environmental footprint, TECLA is made of locally-sourced raw earth. As 3D printing technology and sustainable materials meet, we could be getting a glimpse of a whole new era of environmentally friendly construction.dornob.com
