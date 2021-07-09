Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

MTG Arena 2021.7.0 Forgotten Realms patch: Full notes and updates

By Danny Forster
dotesports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragons and dungeons took over MTG Arena with Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, the last Standard-legal set prior to fall rotation. Patch 2021.7.0 launched the newest Standard-legal set, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms via MTG Arena on July 8, containing a total of 281 cards. Limited Draft and Sealed went live as well, along with new card styles and gameplay improvements. Players can also test out post-rotation builds within Standard 2022 queues in Play and Ranked.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Card Sleeve#Limited Draft#Standard 2022#Mtg Arena Patch#Wotc#Deckbuilder#State Of The Game#Ui#Mac#Mobile Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Avatar
Related
ComicsComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Brings Its Gods to Life with New Kotobukiya Figures

Yu-Gi-Oh has made a rather big comeback in the last few years, and much of it comes off the back of nostalgia. With trading card games pushing new heights, it is only right for Yu-Gi-Oh to enjoy some of that success. As you can imagine, Konami is here for the franchise's return, and that is why three familiar cards are getting godly figures this year from Kotobukiya.
Hobbiesdotesports.com

Every tabletop product available for MTG Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Magic: The Gathering’s latest set, Dungeons & Dragons Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, has a plethora of booster and physical card options for players looking to build their collection. Along with pre-constructed Commander decks, two different bundles, and a prerelease pack, AFR has three different types of booster boxes that...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Overwatch Update 3.14 Patch Notes for July 6

Heads up! Blizzard Entertainment has released the Overwatch update 3.14 July 6 patch, though it’s one that’s for a minor backend fix, and nothing more. It’s a relatively small download, and should be out on all platforms (PS4. Xbox One, Nintendo Switch). Overwatch Update 3.14 Patch Notes for July 6:
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The 5 best MTG Forgotten Realms cards for Standard

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms isn’t a very powerful set. Wizards of the Coast is making an effort to lower the power level of Standard after Throne of Eldraine, Theros: Beyond Death, and Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths dominated the format. The power of “2020 Magic” meant many of the newer sets couldn’t impact Standard. Forgotten Realms is in line with Strixhaven: School of Mages and Zendikar Rising as sets that won’t be showcased in Standard until fall rotation.
Gamblinglrmonline.com

Magic: The Gathering and D&D’s Forgotten Realms Crossover Launches on Magic: The Gathering Arena Today

Magic: The Gathering crossover with Forgotten Realms. For almost soon to be three decades, Magic: The Gathering collectible card game entertained millions of people both casually and competitively around the world. Now Dungeons & Dragons fans can rejoice as the popular card game issues its crossover set with Forgotten Realms cards with familiar characters, spells, and artifacts.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are the full notes for VALORANT Patch 3.01

VALORANT patch 3.01 released today, July 7th 2021. Read the full 3.01 patch notes below. VALORANT Patch 3.0 introduced significant changes to the cost of weapons and abilities, shifting the entire in-game economy. It also added the game’s new robotic killer KAY/O, who can suppress enemies and help his team clear sites.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Destiny 2 Update 2.23 Patch Notes for July 6 v3.2.1

As promised by Bungie, the Destiny 2 update 2.23 July 6 patch is now live! This is also called update 3.2.1 by Bungie, and brings quite a number of gameplay changes to the sandbox both in PvE and PvP! This update also brings the Solstice of Heroes event, which means new rewards are in store for guardians! Head on for the full patch notes below.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Watch Dogs Legion Title Update 5.0 released, full patch notes revealed

Ubisoft has just released Title Update 5.0 for Watch Dogs Legion, and revealed its complete changelog. According to the team, this latest update adds a new story expansion, called Bloodlines. This mod is available to Season Pass owners, and can be purchased separately. In Bloodline, players will follow Aiden as...
Video GamesDestructoid

We’re live on Twitch with Magic: Arena for some Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Welcome back to the start of another beautiful weekend! Today is especially exciting since I’ll be taking my first look at Magic: Arena‘s newest set release, the D&D-themed Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, on tonight’s stream. I haven’t been following it up until release because I wanted to make my own first impressions, and WOW there are so many new cards and gimmicks that will be a fun challenge to learn.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Every legendary dragon in MTG’s D&D: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Magic: The Gathering’s newest set is themed around Wizards of the Coasts’ tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons. So, naturally, you’d expect to see a few scaly fire-breathing creatures present. Every color is getting its own unique legendary dragon in Dungeons & Dragons: Adventure in the Forgotten Realms and the cycle...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Black Desert Online Update 1.91 July 14 Patch Notes

Pearly Abyss has released the Black Desert Online update 1.91 July 14 patch during today’s maintenance period. This brings Afuaru to seasons, and a bunch of improvements which are all listed in the patch notes. Black Desert Online Update 1.91 July 14 Patch Notes | Black Desert Update Today July...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Every MTG Arena Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery pass reward

Magic: The Gathering’s newest set, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, is now live, and that means a new Mastery pass for players to spend their gems on. With a slew of cosmetics that include a red dragon pet, Tiamat sleeves, and Ellywick Tumblestrum avatar, some players will find the pass immediately worth its 3,400-gem cost.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Set 5 TFT Patch 11.14: Full notes and updates

Reckoning is drawing to a close with the final Set Five patch, showcasing significant buffs and nerfs that should create a healthy meta until Teamfight Tactics Dawn of Hope is released. Scheduled to hit the live servers on July 8, Patch 11.14 contains five big changes and several minor tweaks...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

NieR Automata Steam Update releases on July 15th, full patch notes

Square Enix has announced that the first PC Update for NieR Automata will release on Steam on July 15th. In addition, the team revealed its full patch notes that you can find below. According to the changelog, the July 15th Patch will add borderless video settings and Fidelity FX CAS....
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.20 Patch Notes

Update 1.20 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PS5, this update is version 1.020.000. Season 4 Reloaded is finally here, bringing a much-needed mid-season refresh to the game. New weapons, modes, operators, and more are coming to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with the release of update 1.20. The content won’t go live until Season 4 Reloaded officially releases on July 15, but the preloading has already started for some players. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.20.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Minecraft 1.17.10 update today patch notes

A new update to Minecraft Bedrock Edition has launched, offering new items, bug fixes, and other useful tweaks. Released today, July 13, 2021, Minecraft update 1.17.10 notably introduces candles, a couple of new potted flowers, and new Realms World upload slots. Keep reading for all the changes detailed in the Minecraft 1.17.10 patch notes.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Diablo 3 Season 24 Update Patch Notes

Diablo 3’s next season update, titled Season 24, will launch in just over a week, so here’s everything you can expect to be changed and added with this update. The season’s update isn’t anything too crazy, but some fresh content does give players a few things to grind for. Taking center stage is the Ethereal Weapons, offering not just nostalgia to the days of Diablo 2, but plenty of powerful weapons to wield as well. There’s so much more on the way though so, without further adieu, here’s everything coming with Diablo 3’s Season 24 update!

Comments / 0

Community Policy