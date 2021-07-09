Keeler: Shohei Ohtani is best thing to happen to baseball in years. He’ll be best thing to happen to Coors Field since Nolan Arenado left.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Alec Mills and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado a routine breather. The veteran infielder went 1-for-13 against the San Francisco Giants over the weekend in the Cardinals' first series since the break. Matt Carpenter is covering third base and hitting third on Monday. Tommy Edman is returning to the lineup to play second base and hit sixth.