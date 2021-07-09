Cooling Centers to Open in Santa Clara County During Heat Wave Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11

​County of Santa Clara, CA - Cooling centers will be open throughout Santa Clara County as the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Bay Area beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9 through 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 11. The warming trend began today and will potentially last through Monday, peaking between Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s to low 100s inland, with the warmest spots reaching up to 110 degrees.