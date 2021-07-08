How $450M project will improve NY Thruway rest stops: Chick-fil-A, driver lounges and more

The 27 rest stops along the New York State Thruway are about to get a massive makeover. Construction begins this month at 10 service areas — Chittenango, Clarence, Clifton Springs, Indian Castle, Iroquois, Junius Ponds and Pembroke on Interstate 90 and Ardsley, New Baltimore and Plattekill off I-87. The rest stops will close July 29 for the initial phase of a $450 million project — the first major improvements to the service areas in three decades.