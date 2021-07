The San Diego Padres will have their series finale at the Washington Nationals at the Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 1:05 PM EDT. The Padres entered the 2nd half of the season with a great 24-8 win against the Nationals. The second match between the two teams was suspended in the 6th inning due to a shootout incident outside the DC stadium. San Diego is 3-2 in its last five games this season. The Padres are sitting on a 54-40 record as 3rd in the NL West standings and they are six games behind the top team.